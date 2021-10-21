By STEPHEN KAFEERO

Uganda is the only country on the African continent where schools remain fully closed for close to two years despite registering low Covid-19 infections and deaths, according to data by a UN agency.

The data by the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) tracks the educational impact of Covid-19 globally and shows that schools in Uganda have been closed for more than 77 weeks, close to 20 months, and counting.

This also makes Uganda the country that has closed schools longest in the world trailed by Nepal (74 weeks), Bolivia (73 weeks). India which has lost more than 452,000 people due to Covid-19 and has a bigger population than the African continent has also cumulatively closed schools for 73 weeks.

