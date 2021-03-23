By Ritah Kemigisa

As Uganda’s parliament marks 100 years of its existence today, renowned writer and African Affairs Commentator Joseph Ochieno believes there is nothing much to celebrate, arguing that the country no longer has parliamentary democracy.

According to Ochieno, the recent sets of parliament have not been democratic enough to represent the interest of all people and are instead serving the current president.

He argues that the best parliament of all time was the second and fourth that happened during the Milton Obote times.

However, parliament’s deputy director for communication and public affairs, Hellen Kaweesa, says parliament has proved its worth in the governance of the country over the years.