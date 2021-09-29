By Ritah Kemigisa

Uganda has been applauded for its commitment towards having to adopt a green growth economic model.

Uganda has since been elected as Vice-president of the Assembly and Vice-Chair of the Council Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI).

Uganda will serve in this key position in the GGGI governance structure for the period 2021-2022, in partnership with the Republic of Korea, and under the leadership of President and Chair Ban Ki-moon.

The GGGI country representative in Uganda Dagmar Zwebe says the new appointment positions make Uganda a strategic advisor on urban solutions.

Uganda together with other parties is now preparing for the Tenth Session of the Assembly and 14th Session of the Council that will take place as a hybrid meeting in October 2021.

GGGI and the Government of Uganda started cooperation in 2016, after several years of successful partnership, Uganda decided to join the GGGI family and was welcomed by GGGI as its 33rd member in 2019.