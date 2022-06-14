Ms Olive Namutebi, the executive director Albinism Umbrella, an advocacy non-governmental organization for persons with albinism and disability, further explained that “the genetic condition is inherited from gene carrying parents even if they do not have albinism themselves.”

She welcomed the Plan as a step in the right direction towards addressing the misconceptions that have persisted through the years.

“Over the years, we have seen significant efforts being made towards addressing discrimination against persons with albinism. But one of the big milestones as we celebrate this day is that the Disability Act 2020 fully recongises persons with albinism,” she echoed.