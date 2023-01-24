The Kingfisher field is part of a $10 billion scheme to develop Uganda’s oil reserves under a lake in the west of the country and build a vast pipeline to ship the crude to international markets via an Indian Ocean port in Tanzania.

“The president (Yoweri Museveni) has officially commissioned the start of drilling campaign on the Kingfisher oilfield,” the Petroleum Authority of Uganda (PAU) said on Twitter, describing the development as a “milestone”.

Uganda’s first oil is expected to flow in 2025 — almost two decades after reserves were discovered in one of the world’s most biodiverse regions.