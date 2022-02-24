By Damali Mukhaye

Uganda law reform commission has said that it will conduct further research on compulsory vaccination amidst an uproar about the proposal.

The Commission revealed this while making a presentation on the Public Health amendment bill 2021 which among others seeks to ensure compulsory vaccination.

MPs sitting on the Parliamentary Health Committee tasked officials from the Uganda law reforms Commission to explain the compulsory vaccination and proposed penalties.

In their defense, Dr Pamela Tibihikirra Kalyegira, the Chairperson of the Commission said that they did not have a position on the matter as some people are for mandatory vaccination while others are against it.

Tibihikirra Kalyegira said that Austria and France for example, implemented the mandatory vaccination, while several parts of the United States and the United Kingdom have not implemented it.

Joreline Akubu, an assistant commissioner at the law reform commission said that they will look at what the situation is in a different jurisdiction to see how they are implementing the compulsory vaccination.