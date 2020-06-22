By Benjamin Jumbe

The president of Uganda Law Society Simon Peter Kinobe has lauded retired Chief Justice Bart Katureebe for his advocacy for improved welfare of the Judges and other Judicial officers.

This has come as the Retired chief justice Bart Katureebe handed over office to his deputy Alfonse Owiny –Dollo as he signed out of the judiciary where he has been at the helm for half a decade.

Speaking to Kfm Kinobe says the retired chief justice has been very instrumental in ensuring improved welfare and working conditions of the Judicial officers and also reducing the case backlog.

Justice Katureebe made 70 years on Saturday last week clocking the mandatory retirement age of both a chief justice and a Supreme Court judge.