

By Benjamin Jumbe

Uganda Law Society has challenged the electoral Commission to put in place mechanisms to ensure a free and fair elections through the scientific campaigns.

The commission last week launched the revised electoral roadmap providing for campaigns through the media and not the traditional public rallies in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Speaking to KFM, the Society’s president Simon Peter Kinobe said there is a challenge of some candidates without media houses failing to access their electorate as those who have deny their opponents opportunity to reach out to the voters through their platforms.

He also says the commission needs to ensure that radio stations do not take advantage of contestants to hike prices.