

Uganda joins the rest of the world to mark the International day of the Tropics with a call for environmentalists to focus on conservation goals.

The United Nations General Assembly declared 29th June the International Day of the Tropics to raise awareness about the specific challenges faced by tropical nations and to underscore the roles countries in the tropics will play in achieving Sustainable Development Goals.

This comes at a time the country is facing challenges of rising water levels of Lake Victoria and the forest cover standing at just 10% of Uganda’s land.

Venex Watebawa the coordinator Water and Environment Media Network (WEMNET) says if no serious interventions are taken more environmental challenges like floods will continue affecting communities.