By Prossy Kisakye

As Uganda joins the rest of the world to commemorate the World Elder Abuse Awareness Day today, the government has urged Ugandans to stop all forms of abuse meted on older persons but treat them with love and dignity.

The state minister for elderly affairs in the ministry of gender, labor and social development, Dominic Gidudu says abuse of older persons is a global social issue and in Uganda it has had significant impact on the health and rights of thousands of older persons.

He notes that many senior citizens have reported different forms of abuse including physical, sexual, financial, psychological, neglect and isolation among others.

Gidudu adds that there is also a growing trend of older persons being accused of witchcraft which results in beatings, banishment and in some cases death.

This year’s national celebrations will be held in Kaliro district under the theme, ‘Stop elder abuse: promote healthy and dignified aging for national development”.

The World Elderly Abuse Awareness Day is aimed at providing an opportunity for communities around the world to promote a better understanding of abuse and neglect of older persons by raising awareness of the cultural, social, economic and demographic processes affecting elder abuse and neglect.