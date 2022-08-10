Uganda today joins countries around the world to celebrate the World Lion day.

The day observed every 10th of August is to raise awareness about the conservation of lions.

The celebration of the day comes at a time conservationists in Uganda are concerned about the reducing numbers of the species estimated to currently be at about 400.

Speaking earlier ahead of the celebration the country director of the Wildlife Conservation Society Dr. Simon Nampindo emphasized the need for increased awareness creation among communities near conservation areas on the need to conserve this specie

He argued that this would go a long way in solving the increasing human-wildlife conflict.