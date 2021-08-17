By Ritah Kemigisa

The government of Uganda is monitoring the volatile situation in Afghanistan.

This has been revealed by the International Affairs minister, Okello Oryem.

Speaking during the Morning at NTV show, Oryem says the government is observing and studying the situation closely so that they can get the feeling of what’s happening on ground.

“We as government are monitoring the situation very closely, we are working closely with our other allies, US, Europeans who have contacts and embassies there to try and make sure we get the feeling of what is happening on ground first hand,” says Mr Oryem.

The Taliban have since taken over Afghanistan and there have been scenes of panic at Kabul airport as desperate residents try to flee.

Oryem has asked Ugandans who could be stuck to seek help at the nearest embassy.

He has revealed that as a government, they do not know the number of Ugandans living in Afghanistan.

He has blamed this on Ugandans themselves who don’t want to share information with the Government.

“I don’t know why Ugandans don’t want to share information with the Government. We want this information to help you, not anything else,” saying Mr Oryem adding that.

“The agencies that take Ugandans there are very cagey about the people they took because they know we have no agreement with that country.”

Oryem however says in June last year over 130 Ugandans, majorly security guards and chefs were evacuated from the country following the outbreak of covid-19.

Taliban has since announced “amnesty” for all in Afghanistan and urges women to join its government.