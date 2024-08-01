By Winfred Watenya

The Department of Museums and Monuments under the ministry of tourism, wildlife and antiquities has announced a temporary closure of Uganda National Museum for extensive renovations starting 1st August 2024 expected to last for ten months.

According to a statement dated 28th, July 2024, the refurbishment aims to preserve and enhance the museum’s rich historical, cultural, and natural heritage for all generations.

Uganda National Museum: the oldest in East Africa will undergo significant upgrades, including structural repairs and installation of modern facilities that enhance visitor experience.

The upgrades are part of the commitment by government to promote and preserve Uganda’s cultural heritage as well as improve visitor experience at the site that match global standards.

The Ag. Commissioner Museums and Monuments, Jackline Besigye Nyiracyiza revealed that during the renovations, the museum’s exhibitions and artifacts will be carefully relocated and stored to ensure their protection.

The regional Museums in Soroti and Kabale will continue to deliver services to the public alongside other historical sites that include Nyero paintings in Kumi, Sir Samuel Baker (Patiko) Fort in Gulu, Bigo Bya Mugyenyi in Sembabule, Kibiro Hot Salt Village and Springs in Hoima, Emin Pasha Site in Wedelai, Dolwe Island Rock Paintings sites among others.