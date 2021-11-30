By Ritah Kemigisa

The state minister for International Relations Okello Oryem has revealed that the government of Uganda is not in a rush to impose a travel ban against travelers from South African countries due to the new covid19 variant.

Speaking on the KFM’s hot seat show last night, Oryem said countries imposing such bans are being unfair to South Africa which ought to be applauded for discovering the new variant.

Oryem says the government is on high alert and are intensifying the screening and testing capacity at the Airport to detect the variant.

The new Omicron variant has since been described as a “variant of concern” as it has a higher re-infection risk.

Several countries including the UK, EU and the US have imposed travel bans on the travelers from South Africa while neighbours Rwanda have imposed a seven day quarantine for passengers arriving in Kigali who have recently been to countries affected by the new Covid-19 variant.