By Ritah Kemigisa

The Ministry of Health has said it is on high alert following an outbreak of the deadly Ebola outbreak in neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo, DRC.

On Thursday, DRC confirmed eight new Ebola virus cases in North Kivu province marking a new outbreak in the country.

According to the World Health Organisation, out of the eight cases, six have died and over 500 contact persons have been identified.

Speaking to KFM, the ministry spokesperson Emmanuel Ainebyona says there is no case of Ebola that has been identified in Uganda adding that there is a robust surveillance and cross border screening system focussing on all travellers arriving in Uganda.

He has also appealed to all Ugandans to be cautious and report any signs and symptoms of the highly contagious disease.

The symptoms of Ebola include; fever, vomiting, diarrhoea, generalized pain and in many cases internal and external bleeding.