The proprietor who also doubled as the Vice Chancellor of Uganda Pentecostal University, Prof John Ntabirweki is dead, the family announced Wednesday evening.

“The family of Prof John Ntambirweki and Uganda Pentecostal University regret to announce his death which occurred on Wednesday, April 12, 2023,” the family’s public death announcement read in part.

The family also revealed that there will be a funeral service at All Saints Cathedral, Nakasero on Thursday at 2pm followed by the vigil at the late Ntambirweki’s home in Katuso-Buziga, Kampala.

According to the family, Ntabirweki will be buried on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at his ancestral home in Bisheshe, Ibanda District.