Parliament’s Human Rights Committee has quizzed officials from both the Uganda Police Force and the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) over the unresolved high-profile murders.

This was during Christine Nandingi, Deputy Director of Legal and Human rights Uganda Police update into the investigations over the murder of former Arua Municipality MP Ibrahim Abiriga

This followed questions raised by MPs on the Committee on the unresolved high-profile murders including former Abiriga, former Prosecutor Joan Kagezi, and the former spokesperson of police Felix Kaweesi among others whose cases have limited progress made on both investigations and prosecution.

While responding to Police’s statements, Bugiri Municipality MP Asuman Basalirwa said the force has no excuse for the delay because Parliament has always prioritized funding to security agencies even at the expense of other crippling sectors.

Meanwhile, Fox Odoi, Chairperson of the Committee issued a six months ultimatum to the DPP to constitute a committee to lead investigations into these high-profile murders, instead of abandoning the duty to Police.