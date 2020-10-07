

Uganda police force has reechoed its commitment to promoting human rights observance.

The commitment was made by the head of human rights department in police James Kusemererwa, at the launch of a report on the midterm assessment of the state’s progress in implementation of the recommendations on Human Rights Defenders.

Kusemererwa noted that the force is doing a lot to defend human rights in the country having established a full human rights department however noting that there has been little accountability to the general public in regards to such efforts.

He also dismissed reports that the professional standards unit only handles disciplinary issues.

He explains that it’s only cases which are criminal in nature which are sent to Criminal Investigations Department.