The Uganda Prisons Services has started implementing the mandatory wearing of face masks in all prison facilities across the country.

The prisons’ spokesperson, Frank Baine says all prison wardens and inmates are now required to wear face masks at all times to prevent the spread of COVID-19 within the facilities.

Baine adds that prisons will be ready to receive members of the general public who will be arrested for defying the presidential directive.

Earlier today, patients without masks were turned away at Soroti Hospital.

Compulsory wearing of masks is contained in a May 8th statutory instrument supplement number 18.

Government has gazetted May 19th as the day it will enforce the directive across the country.