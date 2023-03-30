Uganda Prisons Service wants Shs46 billion for constructing new offices, KFM has learnt. This was revealed by Samuel Emiku, Under Secretary, Uganda Prisons Services while appearing before the defense and Internal affairs committee of parliament to present the entity’s ministerial policy statement for 2023/2024.

He said the Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja, wrote to the Prisons authority asking them to hand over their current headquarters and if the plan is upheld, this will require Uganda Prisons Service to rent new premises as they wait for funds for the construction of the new home.

However, Butilu County MP, Godfrey Wakooli wondered why parliament is in a rush to evict Prisons well knowing that public entities have always caused hemorrhage through rent like the Shs3.775 billion required by Prisons annually as rent expenditure.

Minister of State for Internal Affairs, David Muhoozi, asked the committee to have consultations with the Speaker of Parliament, Anota Among, and ensure that funds are provided for both the new home and rent for Prisons Service.