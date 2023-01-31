The latest Corruption Perception Index released by Transparency International today has ranked Uganda as the fourth most corrupt country in the East African Community.

The Index ranks 180 countries and territories around the world by their perceived levels of public sector corruption, scoring on a scale of 0 which is (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean). According to the report, Uganda has maintained a score of 26 from 28 in 2019. Globally Uganda ranks number 142 out of 180.

South Sudan has once again been ranked as the most corrupt country in the region followed by Burundi and DR Congo.

Rwanda is the least corrupt country in the region after scoring 51 points and it ranks number 54 globally followed by Tanzania and Kenya.

Denmark has retained its position as the least corrupt country in the world followed by Finland, New Zealand and Norway.