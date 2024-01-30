The latest Corruption Perception Index has ranked Uganda as the fourth most corrupt country in the East African region.

The Transparency International Corruption Perception Index indicates that Uganda has maintained the same score of 26 for the past two years after it dropped from 27 in 2021.

The report has outlined South Sudan as the most corrupt country in the region followed by the Democratic Republic of Congo and Burundi which tied in the second position, scoring 20 each.

“Ongoing underresourcing of the judiciary, police and other justice institutions, combined with insufficient levels of independence from other branches of government mean that corruption often goes unpunished. In turn, extensive impunity incentivises further wrongdoing at all levels,” the report reads in part.

The Executive Director for Transparency International Uganda, Mr Peter Wandera says Rwanda was the best-performing country in the region in fighting corruption with a score of 53 followed by Tanzania with 40.

He says although Uganda has put in place several strategies to curb corruption, little has been achieved.

He underscored the need for the government to ensure that it strengthens the institutions meant to fight the vice.

The global report also names Somalia, Venezuela, Syria, South Sudan and Yemen as the most corrupt countries in the world