By Ritah Kemigisa

Uganda has climbed to 7th position in the latest global rankings of the 10 top coffee producers in the world.

This has been revealed by the Managing director of the Uganda Coffee Development Authority, Emmanuel Lyamulemye.

Lyamulemye says the production figures for 2020/21 show that Uganda has risen from 8th to 7th.

He adds that Uganda’s coffee story is entering an exciting phase and that with the Coffee Act now in place, they expect accelerated growth in the sector.

He has pledged to work with all sector players to ensure quality, improve productivity, grow domestic consumption and also support coffee farmers, both large and small-holders, to thrive.

Uganda exported a record of more than 6 million coffee bags in the financial year 2020-2021, the highest total for 12 months in 30 years.

Exports for Financial Year 20/21 were worth more than Shs1.9 trillion compared to about Shs1.7 trillion in Financial Year19/20.