By Juliet Nalwooga

The World Justice Project Rule of Law Index 2020 has ranked Uganda the worst country in the East African region regarding observance of justice and rule of law.

The report that ranks Uganda at number 117 globally out of 128 countries, making it the worst performing country in the East African region with Rwanda ranked the best, followed by Tanzania at 93 and Kenya at 102 respectively.

The annual report released in Washington has its rankings based on eight factors including constraints on government powers, absence of corruption, open government, fundamental rights, order and security, regulatory enforcement, civil justice, and criminal justice.

The scores are derived from over 130,000 household surveys and 4,000 legal practitioner surveys across the globe.

The top performing countries globally in upholding justice and rule of law include Denmark, Norway, Finland, Sweden, Netherlands, Germany, New Zealand, Austria, and Canada.