By Benjamin Jumbe



Foreign affairs minister Sam Kutesa has lauded the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) for its interventions in Uganda and the region

This was during a meeting with the IGAD executive secretary Dr Workneh Gebeyehy at the ministry’s headquarters in Kampala where the minister highlighted key initiatives in areas of social-economic development, peace, and security, migration, environment as well as regional integration and development in the region.

The minister re-affirmed Uganda’s commitment to promoting regional peace and security, regional integration, sustainable development, and cooperation with IGAD member states.

Meanwhile, Dr Workneh reiterated IGAD’s commitment to delivering on its mandate to promote regional cooperation and integration for the benefit of the IGAD citizenry’s development.