By Ritah Kemigisa

The state minister for International Affairs Okello Oryem has expressed Uganda’s readiness to crush the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels once they enter into the territories of Democratic Republic of Congo.

His response comes at a time AFP reports have shown that the Uganda People’s Defense Force was given the “formal” green light to hunt down ADF fighters on Congolese soil.

Speaking on the KFM Hot seat show last evening, Oryem who said he is yet to confirm the authorization however said Uganda is determined to respond to the recent twin explosions that rocked Kampala recently killing four citizens.

Oryem meanwhile says much as they failed to fight the ADF before, lots of lessons have been learned and are now ready to take them on.

The deadliest of scores of armed groups operating in the mineral-rich eastern DR Congo, the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) has been blamed for dozens of attacks.