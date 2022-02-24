By Benjamin Jumbe

The UPDF Chief of Personnel and Administration, Maj Gen George Igumba, has reiterated Uganda’s commitment towards the successful hosting of the 12th EAC Field Training Exercise (FTX) “Ushirikiano Imara”

Maj Gen Igumba who represented the UPDF joint chief of staff made the commitment while opening the Main Planning Conference ahead of the exercise.

Addressing delegates from the Military, Police, Prisons, Immigration, civilian components, and other stakeholders from the six East African Community (EAC) partner States; Maj Gen Igumba said the objectives of the Main Planning Conference are to update general instructions and ideas by the host Nation, review Administration, and Logistics plan, Review the Civil-Military Cooperation projects to be carried out during the exercise, among many others.

He added that, “the exercise will go a long way in enabling partner states to build synergies that will govern and strengthen the strategic vision of the leaders for the good of the people of East Africa.”

The exercise expected to run from 27th May to 16th June in Jinja, Mayuge, and Buikwe will attract over 1,500 participants from the Military, Police, and civilian components from all the six EAC partner states.