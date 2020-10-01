The Uganda Tourism Board says it is ready to receive tourists and ensure that they are safe from COVID-19 while in Uganda.

The board’s executive director Lilly Ajarova tells KFM that the international recognition that Uganda has attained for suppressing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic will provide the much needed spring board for recovery of the country’s tourism sector.

Recently the Medical Journal-The Lancet ranked Uganda among the top 10 countries in the world in terms of suppressing the spread of COVID-19.

Uganda has also received the Safe Seal award from the African Tourism Board and the Safe Travel Stamp from the World Travel and Tourism Council.

Ajarova says this endorses Uganda as a safe travel destination despite COVID-19 pandemic.

“That means they are endorsing Uganda to be one of the safe destinations to travel right now in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic”, she said.