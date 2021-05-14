By Benjamin Jumbe

Uganda is ready to support Burundi to exploit the oil prospects since Uganda and Burundi have the same characteristics.

The commitment was made by President Museveni during his bilateral meeting with Burundi’s president Evereste Ndayishimiye who is in the country on a two-day official visit.

President Museveni also pledged to look for investors to support Burundi’s iron ore industry.

Meanwhile, Burundi’s president who is due to assume the EAC chair says he is confident that president Museveni will continue to advise his country so that it can be at the same level with the other partner States.

He also underscored the need for a meeting of the joint commission to work together as brothers and sisters expressing confidence that with support from President Museveni, he will be able to win against poverty in Burundi.

According to the Minister of Foreign Affairs Sam Kutesa, trade between Burundi and Uganda increased from $40 million per annum to $59million of exports from Uganda to Burundi, mainly for Iron and steel products, maize, tobacco vegetable oils and others while imports from Burundi to Uganda are $33.8million largely from gold, raw hides and skins and scrap iron.