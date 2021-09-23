By Paul Adude

Uganda has received a total of 655,053 doses of the Astrazeneca Vaccine, 153,900 from Belgium and 501,153 doses from France through the Covax facility sharing arrangement to support it’s Covid 19 vaccination effort.

The State Minister for Primary Health Care, Ms Margaret Muhanga who received the batch at the National Medical Stores (NMS) on Thursday from the two country’s ambassadors to Uganda said the batch will mainly be allocated second dose receivers in the priority groups.

Ms Muhanga said the ministry has planned a massive covid -19 campaign across the country starting 27th this month to October 8th in order to deploy the vaccines stocks that have been received this month.

France’s Ambassador to Uganda Jules- Armand Aniambossou said the consignment of 501,153 doses is part of a French donation of 10 million Covid 19 vaccines doses to the African Union.

The Ambassador of Belgium to Uganda Rudi Veestraeten said the 153,900 doses are part of a total 344,800 vaccines that it is going to donate to Uganda to contribute to stepping up the vaccination campaign for teachers and reopening schools.

The General Manager NMS Mr Moses Kamabare said the vaccines received on Thursday will expire on November 30th and blamed reports of foreseeable expiry of vaccines on district officials who neglect their duties after the vaccines are delivered by NMS.