By Benjamin Jumbe

Uganda Red Cross has allayed fears that the burial it conducted last evening in Kayunga was of a COVID -19 case.

The organisation’s safe and dignified burial team yesterday laid to rest a Ugandan male citizen identified as 30 year old Daniel Ssebuliba who died in Qatar.

The deceased who was living in Qatar is said to have died after he collapsed in his bathroom.

The Red Cross spokesperson Irene Nakasiita says government assigned them the responsibility to manage the burial to prevent his family members from being exposed due to the current COVID- 19 situation.

She adds that the process of moving a dead body that came through a high risk country and transit centre can easily become a point of infection, hence government’s decision to have this specialised team manage the burial.

Uganda has not registered any COVID-19 death out of the confirmed 56 cases.

10 patients who have been receiving treatment at Entebbe Hospital were discharged after fully recovering, bringing the total number of recoveries to 38.