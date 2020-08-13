

Benjamin Jumbe

Uganda has registered another COVID 19 death.

This has been confirmed by the health minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng bringing the country’s death toll to 10 with details to be given later.

The ministry of health has asked Ugandans not to lose their guard against Covid-19 as the number of infections continue to rise, now standing at 1,332.

These were confirmed from over 3,199 samples tested on Tuesday.

11 of the 19 new infections are alerts, 5 are contacts to previously confirmed cases while 3 are truck drivers.

Four of the eleven alerts are from Kampala metropolitan area, and four of the five contacts to previously confirmed cases are from Kampala metropolitan area.