

By Shamim Nateebwa

The ministry of health has announced 16 new covid-19 cases bringing the national tally to 821.

The director general health services Dr Henry Mwebesa says a total of 3455 samples were tested.

Five of the new cases were among 1626 samples tested from points of entry while eleven were from alerts and contacts.

The five confirmed cases are truck drivers, four arrived from south Sudan via Elegu while one arrived from Kenya via Busia point of entry.

To date Uganda has registered a total of 731 covid19 recoveries and no related deaths.

Meanwhile 7 foreign truck drivers who tested positive for covid19 were handed over to their respective country of origin.