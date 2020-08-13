

By Shamim Nateebwa

The ministry of health of health continues to urge Ugandans to observe the set against spread of Covid-19 as the deaths from the virus rises, now standing at 11.

The two fatalities, both residents of Kampala metropolitan area are a 60-year old male of Indian origin who passed on at International Hospital Kampala and a 55-year old Ugandan male who passed while admitted in the Intensive Care Unit at Mulago national referral hospital.

According to the director general health services Dr. Henry Mwebesa, they both had signs and symptoms consistent with covid-19.

Meanwhile, from results of samples tested yesterday, 21 new cases were confirmed, bringing the today to 1,353.

Of these, 8 are truck drivers who arrived from Kenya via Malaba, 3 are contacts to previously confirmed cases in Kampala metropolitan area and 1 returnee from South Sudan.

Regarding the nine alerts, five are from the Kampala metropolitan area while four are from Masaka, Kasese, Luwero and Iganga.

Twenty eight foreign truck drivers, 24 Kenyans, 2 Congolese, 1Burundaian and 1 Tanzanian who tested positive were not permitted.

To date 308,503 cumulative covid19 have been tested, with 1141cumulative recoveries, and 1,353 confirmed cases.