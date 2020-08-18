

Ministry of health has revealed that Uganda has registered 43 new COVID cases.

According to Ministry of Health, of these, 32 are alerts, 5 are truck drivers, 5 are contacts to previously confirmed cases and 1 is a returnee from Kenya.

The Director of health services, Dr Henry Mwebesa says that the increase in number of cases within Kampala is due to the failure of people to follow the standard operating procedures.

Dr Mwebesa adds notes that most of the fatal cases report to the health centers very late.

The cumulative total number of confirmed Ugandans is now 1,603.