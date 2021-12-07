By Damali Mukhaye

Uganda has confirmed 9 cases of the Omicron variant which has been described as a variant of concern by WHO.

According to a report from the Uganda Virus Research Institute, the first time detection of the Omicron variant were from samples from travelers arriving in the country through Entebbe International Airport.

The institute says all the travelers arrived from Nigeria, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Democratic Republic of Congo and Netherlands aboard Ethiopian Airways, Uganda Airlines, Kenya Airlines and Airlink on November 29th 2021.

The Institute’s executive Director Prof Pontiano Kaleebu has meanwhile revealed that the confirmed cases are already in the community.

He has now called for increased surveillance to keep track of the emerging and circulating variant and for the ministry of health to quickly trace for the confirmed cases and their contacts.