By Shamim Nateebwa

The Ministry of Health has announced that 41 more patients who were positive for covid19 have recovered.

The minister of health Doctor Jane Ruth Aceng,says these tested negative twice for covid19 after completing their treatment and were discharged from Gulu and Arua regional referral hospital yesterday.

Currently Uganda has 161 covid19 recoveries, with no death.

Globally there are 7.15m confirmed covid19 cases, with 422,928 deaths according to Johns Hopkins University.