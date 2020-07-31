Uganda has registered one COVID-19 death today.
According to Ministry of Health, the deceased is a 63 year old male of Nigerian origin and a resident of Kisenyi.
The deceased showed symptoms of COVID-19 and was later taken to Kiruddu Hospital and samples were taken from him.
Ministry of Health confirms that the deceased passed on on 29th July.
This brings the total COVID-19 deaths to three.
Results from COVID-19 tests done on 30 July 2020 confirmed 7 cases bringing the cumulative total of confirmed Ugandan cases to 1,154.