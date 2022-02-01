By Ritah Kemigisa

The governments of Uganda and Rwanda have been challenged to settle once and for all the security tension between the two countries if their relationship is to normalize.

The call comes from Fred Mukasa Mbidde, an MP on the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) a day after Rwanda reopened its Gatuna border post to the people of Uganda.

However speaking to KFM, much as reopening the border is a step in the right direction, other challenges still stand like accusations that have been made by the two countries over time.

Rwanda has since accused Uganda of detaining and torturing its citizens while Uganda accuses Rwanda of illegal espionage.

Mbidde says for this standoff to be rectified all the points of negotiations including the latest between President Paul Kagame and Uganda’s commander of land forces Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba must be made clear.