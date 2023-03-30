By Mike Sebalu

The government of Uganda has signed a new Bilateral Labour Agreement with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The signing paves way for the resumption of externalization of labour to the Middle East following suspension in December 2022.

The Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development Betty Amongi signed on the renewed agreement on behalf of the government last evening.

Key details of the Agreement, include improvement in the welfare and rights of domestic workers

It has also been agreed that no deductions on salaries except those stipulated by law or as authorized by the employee will ever be made.

It has also been agreed that the transfer of employees and renewal of contracts will be regulated and a Joint Technical Committee to be established within two months among others.

The development comes after labour externalisation companies decried the delay saying it was causing financial losses on their hand.

This morning, the Minister of Gender Betty Amongi will address the media to give details of the agreement and also specify the exact date when the externalization process will resume.