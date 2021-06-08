By Ritah Kemigisa

The World Bank has approved $200 million(about Shs 705.7 b) financings to expand access to high-speed and affordable internet, improve the efficiency of digitally-enabled public service delivery, and strengthen digital inclusion in Uganda.

The new Uganda Digital Acceleration Project “GovNet” will support the extension of 1,000 km of the national backbone fibre infrastructure and an additional 500 km of fibre optic network links between towns.

The money will also see 900 government administrative units and service centres in underserved areas connected to mobile broadband connections.

With this, over 800 Wi-Fi hotspots in selected locations will be put to support access to online services among rural and peri-urban, underserved and unserved communities.

World Bank Country Manager Tony Thompson says transforming Uganda’s digital infrastructure is an urgent necessity for post-COVID-19 recovery.

The bank’s Task team leader Raman Krishnan says they will identify and develop digital solutions that are inclusive for all people with low digital skills and literacy levels.