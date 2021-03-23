By Ritah Kemigisa

The Chief of Defense Forces (CDF) General David Muhoozi, has flagged off 2,416 troops for a one year peacekeeping mission in Somalia.

According to the UPDF spokesperson Brig Gen Flavia Byekwaso, the event was held at Peace Support Operation and Training Center Nakaseke District.

The training center Commandant, Brig Gen Bonny Wolimbwa said the battle group had received close to a year of pre-mission training and that it was in a good state to deploy in Somalia.

He added that the same battle group was the first to be trained by purely Ugandan instructors.

The Deputy Commander Land Forces, Maj Gen Sam Kavuma said deploying troops have demonstrated high levels of military competencies and will therefore be reliable in contributing to the achievement of the Mission’s intended objectives.

Uganda contributes over 6,000 troops to the African Union Mission in Somalia.