Uganda is preparing to send approximately 200 pilgrims to Butiama, Mara region, Tanzania to comemorate the 25th anniversary of Mwalimu Kambarage Nyerere and the revival of the East African Community.

Dr. Tendo Kisembo, Chief Executive Officer of Afrika Mashariki Fest, announced that the pilgrims will be flagged off from Kololo Airstrip on October 12th.

He also emphasized the importance of involving youth in regional integration and urged EAC leaders to support and engage young people in decision-making.