As Uganda joins the rest of the world to commemorate the world hypertension day today, the ministry of health has since unveiled a new programme tackle the burden of undiagnosed and uncontrolled hypertension in the country and upskilling health workers through training and education.

The new programme called Healthy Heart Africa (HHA) programme is through a partnership between the ministry and AstraZeneca, a private global bio-pharmaceutical company that manufactures medicines for cancer, heart and respiratory diseases.

This makes Uganda the fifth country of implementation after Kenya, Ethiopia, Tanzania and Ghana.

According to the ministry’s permanent secretary Dr Diana Atwiine, the partnership will move a highway in contributing to the government’s objective of reversing the high prevalence of hypertension in the country.

According to the national STEPwise survey conducted in Uganda in 2014, 24.3% of Ugandans had elevated blood pressure, while the pre-hypertension rate was at 37%.