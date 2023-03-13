Uganda has signed seven deals with Algeria on upstream investment and enhancing exports including Ugandan powdered milk.

One of the MoUs signed is with Sonatrach, which covers oil and gas cooperation-upstream, midstream (refining and petrochemicals), downstream, capacity building, and oil and gas services.

The development has come following President Museveni’s three-day state visit to Algeria.

In a tweet, Museveni says he held talks with his counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune on issues such as growing the prosperity of Africa and agreed to work together in the areas of trade, energy, education, agriculture, and counter-terrorism.

Building and funding a refinery as Uganda gears for first oil in 2025, was also among the top issues discussed.

The two heads of state are also scheduled to attend the first-ever business forum between Algeria and Uganda before Museveni returns home today.

“I was welcomed by H.E Abdelmadjid Tebboune to the Presidential Palace. We discussed issues on growing the prosperity of Africa; agreed to work together in the areas of trade, energy, education, agriculture & counter-terrorism where they have experience in this, just like us.” Museveni’s tweet reads.