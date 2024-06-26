Government through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned actions of violence in Kenya that led to destruction of property and loss of lives.

Yesterday, in the wake of protests in neighboring Kenya, the protestors took the path of destruction of the newly refurbished Uganda House – a Commercial Building located on Kenyatta Avenue in the Nairobi Central Business District which they later vandalized and set ablaze.

The 6-floor Uganda House building which was slated for reopening this Friday 28th June, 2024 has been undergoing renovations and was only occupied by commercial tenants on the ground floor.

According to the Ministry of Foreign affairs Permanent Secretary Vincent Bagiire, despite the extensive damage to the property, no reported fatalities or serious injuries have been reported.

He adds, in a press statement, that none of the Diplomatic or Consular staff were in the building at the time the fire broke out.

The countrywide demonstrations were in Protest of the recent approval of a new Finance bill by the Kenyan Parliament.