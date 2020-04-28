The Minister of Health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng has today flagged off teams to conduct a rapid assessment survey that will guide on the phased lifting of the lockdown.

This survey team comprised of 200 officials will carry out rapid testing to help estimate the prevalence of COVID-19 among communities in Uganda.

Dr Aceng says the survey will target a representative population of Uganda including, truck drivers and communities along their routes, market vendors, border crossing points and their communities, health workers, religious leaders, traffic police, army and LDU personnel among others.

She says the teams will take blood samples, nose and throat swabs from about 20,000 individuals and test them for COVID-19 with results to be provided on 4th May 2020.

Dr Aceng has meanwhile called for cooperation from communities with the teams during this exercise.