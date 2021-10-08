By Ritah Kemigisa

Uganda is among 47 countries the UK has removed from its Covid travel red list.

The UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says the move which will come into effect on Monday, is a “major step forward” for the UK travel industry and travellers.

The decision means fully vaccinated people entering England from the 47 countries including South Africa, Brazil and Mexico will be exempt from quarantine, the pre-departure test and the day-eight post-arrival test.

Vaccinated passengers arriving from countries that are no longer on the red list will only need to take a day 2 test in England.

Government says passengers will be able to send a picture of their lateral flow test as a minimum requirement to verify test result accuracy.

The British High Commission in Uganda has revealed in a tweet that they are working closely with the Ministry of Health on the next step to get vaccination certificates, for vaccines recognized by the UK and accepted for travel.

Meanwhile Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Peru, Ecuador, Haiti and the Dominican Republic remain on the red list.