President Yoweri Museveni has been elected the new chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement summit, currently underway in Munyonyo, Kampala. Uganda’s four-year chairmanship will expire in 2027.

He assumes the chairmanship from H.E. Ilham Heydar Oghlu Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Addressing NAM delegates on Friday, Museveni urged countries to respect the “freedoms of everybody”.

“We are flabbergasted and look down with contempt at the philosophical, ideological and strategic shallowness of some of the actors of the world. If you say that you are a democrat, why don’t you respect the freedoms of everybody?” Museveni said.

President Aliyev, the outgoing chairperson, outlined the key achievements of the summit during his four-year term.