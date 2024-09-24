In the run-up to the commemoration of the Deaf Awareness Day, the government has revealed plans to promote the use of sign language services across all sectors.

Addressing the media in Kampala, the Minister of State for Disability Affairs, Ms Hellen Grace Asamo emphasized the importance of sign language in ensuring access to information and communication by deaf persons.

She said this year’s theme aligns with advocacy efforts to raise awareness about the linguistic needs of the deaf community at different levels.

“The World Federation of the Deaf designated the last week of September as the International Deaf Awareness Week and it also aligns with the International Day of Sign Languages which is held on September 23rd every year,” Asamo said.

“We acknowledge the significant strides made in promoting the rights and well-being of deaf persons in Uganda,” she added.

The National Deaf Awareness Day will be commemorated on September 27th at Lomukura Boma Grounds in Kotido district under the theme, “Sign up for sign Language Rights’’.

Asamo adds that, ahead of the day, several activities are lined up including sign language training programs for service providers, a cultural gala showcasing Uganda’s sign language through music, drama, and dance, and public lectures on the inclusion of deaf individuals in poverty reduction initiatives among others.

The International Week of the Deaf is celebrated globally during the last full week of September (Monday through Sunday), culminating with International Day of the Deaf on the last Sunday of the week.